In his last article Mr George Koumoullis criticised the reaction of members of the National Guard for the use of slogans such as “Cyprus is Greek” and “Macedonia is Greek”. I will only deal with his assertions about Macedonia and not the slogans of the young men of the National Guard. He calls those that believe Macedonia Greek as “pure” Greeks. I find that a cheap attempt to demean a section of people that disagree with him.
Such people- “pure Greeks”- included/include Manolis Glezos (now deceased) and Mikis Theodorakis! Pure Greeks indeed…NOBODY claimed that what is now called Northern Macedonia was part of ancient Macedonia. It includes a few square kilometres of ancient Macedonia.
The “pure” Greeks object to the title of Skopje being given the name of an area of Greece. The government of Greece was forced into this compromise having being outwitted on that matter since 1991.
People inside and outside Greece know that Macedonia is Greek. Historians, archaeologists all over the world know that.
Manolis Glezos put it like that “ If FYROM asked to change to Hellas should we do it?”
Mr Koumoullis justifies his point by talking about the establishment of the Greek State as late as 1830. This is an absolute irrelevance to the whole argument. “History is bunk” to some when it interferes with their ill-founded theories. The history of Hellenism and Greece does not start in 1830.
Herodotus, the father of history wrote that the Macedonians were Greek.
The ancient Geographer Strabo wrote “ Estin oun Ellas ke i Macedonia” (Macedonia is of course a part of Greece).
The present geographical area that is known now as Northern Macedonia had its own ancient name. It was PAEONIA. It was conquered by King Philip and its language is a Bulgarian/Slavic idiom.
Yes, Macedonia was always Greek and anybody Greek-pure or otherwise – or foreign is entitled to say so! The decision of the Greek government is – and should be – fully respected but history and facts cannot be changed by a decision of any kind of authority.,
Ermis Tsiatinis, via email
History and facts cannot be changed
In his last article Mr George Koumoullis criticised the reaction of members of the National Guard for the use of slogans such as “Cyprus is Greek” and “Macedonia is Greek”. I will only deal with his assertions about Macedonia and not the slogans of the young men of the National Guard. He calls those that believe Macedonia Greek as “pure” Greeks. I find that a cheap attempt to demean a section of people that disagree with him.