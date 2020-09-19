September 19, 2020

Man remanded over bag snatch

A 22-year-old man was remanded in custody for two days on Saturday in connection with possession of a knife and robbery.

The man was arrested by police on Friday after a restaurant employee identified him as being the man who robbed a 63-year-old customer on Tuesday afternoon.

The 63-year-old woman was at the restaurant at 5.30pm with a friend when an unknown man approached their table, snatched her handbag, and fled.

The man was chased by a 48-year-old female employee who could not catch him. The suspect got in a rental car driven by a second man and they left the area.

The 63-year-old told police that her bag contained a leather wallet with €250, her spectacles, a mobile phone, a digital camera and various personal documents.

On Friday, while the 48-year-old restaurant employee was driving down Tombs of the Kings Avenue, she saw a man on the pavement whom she identified as being the one who stole the handbag.

She followed him and after she saw him enter a restaurant, she called police who found the man sitting at a table.

Asked for his ID, the man said he was a foreign national, aged 22. On him, officers found a knife and he was arrested on the spot for its possession.

He was later rearrested on suspicion of stealing the handbag.

 



