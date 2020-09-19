September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man suspected of damaging telecom mast arrested

By George Psyllides
Handcuffs 04

Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old in Limassol on suspicion of attempting to burn telecommunications masts on two occasions last April.

Police said a search of the suspect’s home found evidence that seems to be related to two cases of attempted arson.

The man is expected to be brought before a court on Sunday for a remand hearing.

The attacks on mobile phone antennas started as calls heightened earlier in the year against the introduction of 5G technology in Cyprus.

Right before the first attack last April, several groups on social media started spreading rumours that 5G was being secretly installed on the island and that it was damaging to health.

 



