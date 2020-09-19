September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Nea Salamina match postponed after ten players found positive for Covid-19

Nea Salamina Web
Nea Salmina players during a match

The match between Nea Salamina and Doxa, which was scheduled to take place on September 21, was postponed after ten players of Nea Salamina tested positive to coronavirus on Saturday.

On Friday, a football player of Famagusta’s Nea Salamina who arrived from Angola on September 14 through Portugal and Austria tested positive, prompting the club to test all its players and staff, 59 people in total.

All the tests came back negative on the same day. However, doctors recommended that 15 out of the 59 tests conducted had to be repeated on Saturday.

Of those 15 new tests, ten players were found to be positive to coronavirus and the club had to activate the protocol put in place by the health ministry.

According to the protocol, a match has to be postponed if four players on the same team test positive for Covid-19 in a period of seven days.

The protocol also says that teams with confirmed cases of coronavirus must test all their players within 24 hours.

Players and staff found negative will be allowed to return to the pitch, but training will be held behind closed doors for at least seven days. After seven days, the entire club will undergo a second test.

The ten cases were not included in Saturday’s official number of cases which was listed as 15.



