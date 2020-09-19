September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Greek president to visit on Monday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou Visits The Island Of Kastellorizo
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou inspects a guard of honour during a visit to the Island of Kastellorizo, Greece, September 13

The president of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou begins a two-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday, her first official visit abroad since assuming her duties in March.

Sakellaropoulou will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades, House president, the archbishop and party leaders.

At 1050am she will have a tete-a-tete meeting with Anastasiades and later he will bestow on her the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III.
Later Sakellaropoulou will meet with Archbishop Chrysostomos followed by a meeting with House president Demetris Syllouris and the leaders of the political parties. She will also address a special plenary of the House.
At night she will attend an official dinner hosted at the presidential palace.

On Tuesday her agenda includes a visit to the site containing the graves of Greek Cypriots hung by the British during the anti-colonial struggle in the mid 50s, Makedonitissa Tomb, and ELDYK army camp in Malounda.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Man remanded over bag snatch

George Psyllides

Police efforts to reduce road deaths will see clampdown on speeding in cities

Nick Theodoulou

Seven fans slapped with fines for celebrating football victory

George Psyllides

Have you seen this teen?

Staff Reporter

Admissions to psychiatric hospital up during lockdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Suspect held in cocaine possession

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign