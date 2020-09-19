September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football Football Sport

Pafos FC and Ethnikos Achnas share the spoils in entertaining game

By Staff Reporter00
18

In an evenly balanced game Pafos FC and Ethnikos settled for a point each in a 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the football championship.

Twice Pafos FC took the lead, once in each half,  only to be pegged back by a battling Ethinkos.

Pafos FC opened the score in 36th minute through after a melee in the Ethnikos penalty area with the ball falling to Saiz who hit the ball into the back of the net.

On the stroke of half-time Dolezal equalized after he was put through by Elias.

Va restored the lead for Pafos FC in the 68th minute after both sides squandered earlier chances to get their noses in front.

Khudobyak levelled the score for Ethnikos from the penalty spot after Pafos FC,s goalkeeper Rudko brought down Zaptka twelve minutes from time.



Staff Reporter

