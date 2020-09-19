September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Premier League Sport

Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin shine as Everton batter 10-man West Brom

By Leo Leonidou00
Everton Vs West Bromwich Albion
James Rodriguez of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal against West Brom

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez scored his first Premier League goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a hat-trick as Everton thrashed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

West Brom started brightly and opened the scoring through Grady Diangana, his first Premier League goal, but when Calvert-Lewin equalised after an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee, Everton took control.

Just before halftime Rodriguez put Everton ahead from the edge of the box with a finish full of quality, and shortly afterwards was pushed in the face by defender Kieran Gibbs, who received a deserved red card.

Combustible West Brom manager Slaven Bilic was also red-carded by referee Mike Dean as he remonstrated with the official at the break.

The Baggies bagged a superb equaliser from Matheus Pereira’s 30-yard free-kick shortly after the restart, but the Toffees’ greater quality against 10 men then saw them surge ahead.

Michael Keane put them in front from close range before Calvert-Lewin took his tally for the season to four in two games as he netted two more to complete his first hat-trick for the Merseyside club.

Everton appeared sloppy at times compared with their 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in their season opener. But their improvement from last season continues to be dramatic, while for West Brom eight goals conceded in two games shows the measure of their task in the Premier League.



Related posts

No fond farewell but Zidane praises ‘spectacular’ Bale impact

Reuters News Service

Lakers beat Nuggets to take 1-0 series lead

Press Association

Aguero could be out of action until November, says Guardiola

Reuters News Service

Two big games in Cyprus football championship

Iacovos Constantinou

Liverpool complete Thiago signing from Bayern Munich

Reuters News Service

Cypriot clubs find out Europa League opponents

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign