September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Seven fans slapped with fines for celebrating football victory

By George Psyllides014
Omonia fans surround the team bus outside their clubhouse in Lakatamia (photo: Sigmalive)

Police reported seven football fans who took part in celebrations in Limassol for breaking health and safety rules aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, it emerged on Saturday.

The fans, along with hundreds of others in Limassol and Nicosia, were celebrating Nicosia side Omonia’s qualification to the Champions League play-offs on Wednesday after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on penalties.

Police identified the fans through security camera footage of the Enaerios area and photos posted on social media.

The fans were given fines for taking part in a gathering of more than 50 people.

Police said they had identified five individuals by Friday evening and two more Saturday.

Officers continue to scour the footage to identify more people in Nicosia and Limassol.



