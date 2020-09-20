September 21, 2020

Apollon defeat Anorthosis in top of the the table clash

Action from Apollon's win over Anorthosis

Apollon moved to the top of the table of the Cyprus football championship after an impressive 3-1 away win against Anorthosis leapfrogging over fellow Limassolians AEL at the top who had held that position since their Saturday night win over Karmiotissa.

Anorthosis took the lead in the 19th minute through Okriasvili and appeared to be in control of the game but a rash challenge by Kalitsios on Dabo allowed Benschop to equalize for from the penalty spot seven minutes from half-time.

With the referee ready to blow for half-time Pittas unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the penalty box to give Apollon the lead.

After the break Anorthosis pushed forward for the equalizer but Apollon defended their goal with relative ease.

A mistake by Okriasvili 14 minutes from the end allowed Apollon to extend their lead through Larson and seal the precious 3 points.

Omonia’s coach Henning Berg benched all 11 players that started the game against Red Star last Wednesday and still managed to defeat AEK 2-1.

Jonnys had given Omonia the lead just before half-time but Truyols levelled the score for AEK in the 68th minute.

A minute before the end a horrible mistake by AEK’s experienced goalkeeper Tonio allowed Kiko’s free-kick (from near the corner flag) to sail over him for Omonia’s winner.

Apoel had few problems in overcoming bottom of the table Enosis thanks to a goal in each half by their Norwegian midfielder Ghayas Zahid.



Staff Reporter

