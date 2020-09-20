September 20, 2020

Arrest after motorcyclist stopped with 1kg of cannabis

Police arrested a 28-year-old on Saturday night after he was found with 1kg of cannabis on him.

Following a tip off, members of the drugs squad Ykan stopped a motorbike in Tseri being driven without plates by the 28-year-old from Limassol.

An examination of his back pack found four plastic bags which all had dried cannabis in them, weighing about a kilo.

The man was arrested immediately.



