September 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 10 new cases recorded on Sunday

By Katy Turner00
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Ten new cases of coronavirus were recorded by the ministry of health on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,600.

Three relate to tests taken at the labs of state hospitals. The first was a person who had a travel history, having returned from the UK on September 9 and developing symptoms two days later.

The second person also had symptoms while the ministry currently has no information for the third person because they are not responding to calls from the tracing team.

Three of the new cases were identified through tracing. The first is from the family environment of a case identified on Friday, the second from the family of a case announced on Saturday and the third a contact of a case announced on Wednesday who had been to England.

Two of the cases were people from special groups. The first is a person who was sent for a test as part of presurgery checks but is also a close contact of a case announced on Saturday, part of the cluster of nine, who was told to take the test before finding out the close contact had tested positive. Again there are no details for the second person as they are not co-operating with the tracing team.

Two cases were also recorded from people arriving at the airports. One is a Russian who lives in Cyprus and returned from Russia on Friday without symptoms. The second is an Indian who returned from India through Germany on Saturday without symptoms.

The results were from a total of 2,164 tests.

Six people continue to be treated for Covid-19 at the Famagusta hospital, one of which is in the high dependency unit. One person remains in the ICU at Nicosia general although they are not intubated.



Related posts

Calls to speed up review of complaints against lawyers 

Evie Andreou

Police warn of traffic disruption during Greek president’s visit

Katy Turner

Teachers unions say discussion still needed on distance learning

Katy Turner

‘I love Lebanon as much as I love Cyprus’

George Eid CM Correspondent

Politicians remaining silent about art teacher so don’t lose votes says Archbishop

Katy Turner

Foreign minister says Turkey choosing to up tensions in Cyprus (update 2)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign