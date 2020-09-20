September 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 21 people and four establishments charged

By Katy Turner00
Violations

A total of 21 individuals and four establishments were charged by police from Saturday morning to Sunday morning for breaking coronavirus protocols.

The charges came from 567 checks.

In Nicosia 75 checks results in six people and one establishment being charged, in Limassol there were 115 checks with one establishment and seven individuals charged, in Larnaca 138 checks and charges against three people.

In Paphos two establishments were charged from 91 checks, while in Famagusta 120 checks resulted in one person being charged. In Morphou there were 28 checks and four people were charged.



