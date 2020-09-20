September 20, 2020

Fire at Green Point brought under control

By Katy Turner00

A fire that broke out at the Green Point in Sia, 150m from the state forest, at 1am on Sunday was brought under control by 2.30am, the fire service said.

The fire burnt wild vegetation and some rubbish within the Green point.

Thanks to the quick action of the forestry department and the fire service, the flames did not spread to the forest.

The flames were fought by eight officers of the forestry department, four fire engines and three fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



