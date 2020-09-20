September 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warn of traffic disruption during Greek president’s visit

By Katy Turner
Police

Police warned on Sunday that during the visit of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou traffic will be disturbed and called on the public to abide by police instructions.

Her first visit will take place from Monday to Wednesday.

Her visit to Cyprus is her first visit abroad since taking over the post in March.

On Monday she is due to meet President Nicos Anastasiades and Archbishop Chrysostomos.



