September 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Remand for mast damage in April

By Katy Turner00
Limassol district court

A 26-year-old arrested on suspicion of arson and causing damage to a mobile phone mast was on Sunday remanded in police custody for five days.

The damage was caused to the mast on the night of April 11.

On Sunday morning the suspect, who denies the charges, was taken to Limassol district court, where police said he had been arrested after other people had given testimony against him.

A search of his house found slogans written down that were the same as those in graffiti on the mast.

At the same time, a bottle of an explosive substance, spray paints and other evidence was found to link him to the two crimes.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Health minister calls on people not to get complacent

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 21 people and four establishments charged

Katy Turner

Arrest after motorcyclist stopped with 1kg of cannabis

Katy Turner

Brits beat Brexit with Cyprus move 

Bejay Browne

Nea Salamina match postponed after ten players found positive for Covid-19

Jonathan Shkurko

Man suspected of damaging telecom mast arrested

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign