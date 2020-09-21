September 21, 2020

15 individuals, 7 businesses fined for Covid-19 violations

Police carried out a total of 544 inspections, checking for violations of coronavirus protocols, in 24 hours from Sunday until Monday. They fined 15 individuals and seven establishments during that time.

While only one individual was booked in Larnaca for violating the measures, seven were fined in Nicosia and five in Limassol. In the Morphou area two persons were found to breaking the protocols.

Of the premises, one is located in Nicosia, one in Paphos, four in Morphou and one in Famagusta.

 



