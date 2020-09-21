September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

A painter at 15

By Eleni Philippou04
Bunya Karina although only is so passionate about art that next month she is putting together her first-ever solo exhibition. Mysterious Russian soul will open at Larnaca’s Apothiki 79 in late October.

Though born in Russia, Bunya has been living in Cyprus with her mother since 2012. Her passion for art was evident from a young age, or from an even younger age let’s say as Bunya is still in her mid-teens. In Russia, she took art classes weekly and now in Cyprus, she has gone deeper into the wider arts field practising the guitar, singing and dancing. Working on her art is still on the agenda – though it’s something she is doing solo.

Her first exhibition is inspired by world literature, mainly by pieces of great Russian writers and poets that she’s read. A Mysterious Russian soul is created from the books and the images they create in the mind of the reader. Images of ordinary people living, loving, dying… Sadness and joy together. Emotions and characters from Russian culture, as this teenager has understood them through her books. In addition, excerpts from the literary works will immerse the visitor in the depths of the Russian soul.

At the opening of the exhibition on October 30 Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras will be present to welcome Bunya and guests. Her art will be on display for just one day.

 

Mysterious Russian Soul

First art exhibition by 15-year-old painter, Bunya Karina. October 30. Apothiki 79, Larnaca. 5pm-10pm. Tel: 99-083974



