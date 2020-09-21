September 21, 2020

Anastasiades to address special session of UN general assembly

President Nicos Anastasiades is among the speakers a today’s special session of the UN general assembly dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN. The president’s speech will be broadcast at 8pm.

Due to the measures taken in the US and worldwide to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, world leaders deliver their speeches online and vote through a new “silent voting” protocol. As was announced, only one person from each delegation can be present in the general assembly chamber at UN headquarters in New York and will introduce the online speech.

Today’s special session on the 75th anniversary of the UN will start with a speech by Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The work of the general assembly will begin on Tuesday, beginning with the UN Secretary General, who has said the central issue will be a global truce for as long as the pandemic lasts. Speeches of the Presidents of Brazil and the USA will also be broadcast as usual. This will be followed by the screening of the speech of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The speakers of the first day include the Presidents of China, Russia, France and Egypt.

President Anastasiades is the fourth speaker on the morning of Thursday while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak at noon on Friday.

Former Turkish diplomat and MP Volkan Bozkir is chairing the 75th general assembly.

According to a statement by the UN, on Wednesday “a session will be held to address the international community’s support for Lebanon, and to encourage Lebanese politicians to swiftly form an effective and credible government that is “able to meet the legitimate aspirations and needs expressed by the Lebanese people.”

 



