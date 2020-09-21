September 21, 2020

Arrest after moped stolen

By Annette Chrysostomou

Limassol police on Sunday arrested a 15-year-old teenager who was found riding a moped which had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

According to a complaint, the moped was parked in an open space in Limassol.

A little later, police received information that two youngsters had been seen riding a moped fitting the description of the stolen vehicle.

Police officers at the scene found the moped and two teenagers who fled upon their arrival.

The officers caught and arrested one of them, a 15-year-old resident of Limassol.

It was found to be the moped which had been reported stolen. It had also sustained damage.

 



