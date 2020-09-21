September 21, 2020

Coronavirus: Six countries have category downgraded, one upgraded

By Peter Michael00
ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
Photo: CNA

The health ministry on Monday announced that seven countries would have entry requirements changed based on coronavirus protocols.

Six of the countries were downgraded in their categories, while one was upgraded.  The changes will be in effect from September 24.

Canada and Norway were moved from A to B, meaning all people arriving will need to present a negative PCR test for coronavirus, no more than 72 hours old.

Austria, Slovenia, Portugal, and Switzerland were all moved from category B to C, meaning only Cypriot citizens and legal residents of the island can fly in but will need to have a PCR test no more than 72 hours old, or be tested in Cyprus, stay in self-isolation for 14 days on arrival, and repeat their test two days before the end of their self-isolation.

The upgraded country was Serbia, which the ministry decided would move from category C to B.

Anyone arriving in Cyprus will also need to complete a Cyprus Flight Pass online, and information on all the categories is available at  https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/.



