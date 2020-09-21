September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Monday

By Staff Reporter00
Corona 5174671 1280

The health ministry announced three  new cases of coronavirus on Monday from 3,036 tests.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,603.



Staff Reporter

