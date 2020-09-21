September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: US donates PPE worth €15,000 to Famagusta hospital

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Us Ppe
State Health Services Organisation Director General for Larnaca-Famagusta Districts Yiorgos Karotsakis with US ambassador Judith Garber (CNA)

US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber on Monday handed over personal protective equipment worth €15,000, including over 13,000 masks and over 600 goggles to Famagusta general hospital, which operates as the reference hospital for Covid-19 in the island.

The donation was organised together with the US European Command and took place in the presence of the Defence Attaché at the US embassy, Colonel Roger Bowman.

In statements to the press at the Famagusta hospital, Garber said the hospital “plays such an important role in fighting the pandemic and we are very pleased to be able to provide some support.”

This was the fourth donation of PPE from the US to Cyprus. Garber said it was “just a small token” of appreciation for “the excellent policies the government has had in combatting Covid-19.”

“The only way we are all going to overcome the pandemic is by working together,” she said.
Garber also referred to the support from the US over the past 60 years, since the establishment of the Republic including funding for Larnaca general hospital and some of the initial seed money for the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

“We really feel that we have a long-standing partnership in the health sector,” she added.

Colonel Bowman spoke of the importance of security, pointing out that “the most fundamental aspect of security is the ability of a government to deliver essential services to its population.”

“We hope that this donation will allow Famagusta general hospital to help protect health care workers and allow them to provide essential services to the Cypriot population,” he said.

On his part, State Health Services Organisation Director General for Larnaca-Famagusta Districts Yiorgos Karotsakis expressed thanks for the donation, saying it would boost health care workers’ morale in the fight against Covid-19.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Turkey’s activities in East Med at centre of talks with Greek president

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee investigates possible match fixing

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Six countries have category downgraded, one upgraded

Peter Michael

Rehman hits another century as Cyprus cricket resumes

Press Release

Commissioner for Volunteerism calls for kindness during pandemic

Jonathan Shkurko

Attracting tourism to Cyprus post-Covid

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign