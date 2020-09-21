September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Cyprus football Sport

Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee investigates possible match fixing

By Leo Leonidou00
Authorities are looking into possible football match fixing this weekend in the Cyprus first division

The Cyprus Sports Ethics Committee is looking into a possible case of football match fixing in the Cyprus first division over the weekend.

Specifically, the chairman of the committee told CNA that 21 persons involved with two football clubs, among them coaches, club presidents and footballers, have been placed under the microscope.

The committee has proceeded to issue calls to sports agents in the context of an investigation for possible manipulation of a football match/

Replying to a question raised by the Cyprus News Agency, Papacharalambous said that the commission had noticed increased betting activity in a specific match. For that reason, members of the committee carefully watched the game on TV to determine whether the suspicions were reasonable. “After we noticed the betting activity, we paid attention to every move of each player”, he said.

Papacharalambous told CNA that from now on, the commission with the contribution of the police, will take testimonies from the persons under investigation, and if necessary, the commission will obtain arrest warrants.

The six games that took place in Match Day 4 are the folloing: Ernis-Olympiacos 0-1, Paphos-Ethnikos 2-2, AEL-Karmiotissa 3-1, Omonoia-AEK 2-1, Anorthosis-Apollon 1-3, ENP-APOEL 0- 2.



