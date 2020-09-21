September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Greek president starts two-day visit

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou Visits The Island Of Kastellorizo
file photo

President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou will begin an official two day visit to the island on Monday morning.

At 10.50am on Monday the Greek President will have a meeting with President Anastasiades during which she will be awarded the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III by Anastasiades.

At 11.10am delegations from both countries will hold extended talks.

Following the talks, at 12.10pm, Anastasiades and Sakellaropoulou will make statements to the media.

Later Sakellaropoulou is scheduled to meet Archbishop Chrysostomos and will hold a meeting with House speaker Demetris Syllouris and the leaders of political parties. She will also address a special plenary of the House at 4pm.

At night she will attend an official dinner hosted at the Presidential Palace.

On Tuesday her agenda includes a visit to the graves of Greek Cypriots killed by the British during the anti-colonial struggles in the mid 50s, the Makedonitissa tomb, and the ELDYK army camp in Malounda.

Sakellaropoulou will also meet the President of the Supreme Court before she departs for Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

In an interview with Cyprus News Agency before her visit, the Greek President said her official visit to Cyprus underlines the strong bonds that unite Greece and Cyprus, as well as the urgent need for the two states to coordinate their actions in order to protect their sovereign rights as EU member states.



Related posts

Man held on suspicion of arranging sham marriages

Annette Chrysostomou

Man killed in motorbike accident

Annette Chrysostomou

Coping with Covid, three people recount their experiences

Theo Panayides

Coronavirus: 10 new cases recorded on Sunday

Katy Turner

Calls to speed up review of complaints against lawyers 

Evie Andreou

Police warn of traffic disruption during Greek president’s visit

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign