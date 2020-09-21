September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Premier League Sport

Guardiola says he must prove he deserves Man City extension

By Reuters News Service00
Manchester City Vs Norwich City
Pape Guardiola's Man City open their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday night

Pep Guardiola says he is keen to extend his Manchester City contract but must first prove to the Premier League club’s owners that he is worthy of a new deal.

Guardiola, who has guided City to two Premier League titles since taking charge in 2016, signed a contract extension to remain at the Etihad until 2021.

“I would love to stay longer here,” the 49-year-old said ahead of City’s league opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“To extend the contract I have to deserve it and we are going to see if I deserve it this season, in terms of how the team goes forward and improves.”

City finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool in the league last season and crashed out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals but Guardiola said his future at the club is not contingent on delivering major trophies.

“They haven’t pushed anything since day one. They allow me to do my job as best as I can with my staff and players and this is going to continue,” added the Spaniard.

“They didn’t tell me when what I have to win – they told me to play. I know the standards of this club, and I have to win and deserve to extend my contract.”



Related posts

Stunning Pogacar claims maiden Tour de France title

Reuters News Service

DeChambeau muscles his way to U.S. Open victory

Reuters News Service

Apollon defeat Anorthosis in top of the the table clash

Staff Reporter

Mane double eases Liverpool to 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea

Reuters News Service

Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

Reuters News Service

Four-star Son leads Spurs rout of Southampton

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign