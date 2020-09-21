September 21, 2020

Man arrested for forged notes

By Annette Chrysostomou

Police arrested a man found to be in possession of five fake banknotes in Larnaca on Sunday evening.

Officers searched the car of the suspect, a 31-year-old man, at 9.30pm in the Larnaca area.

They found five €200 banknotes believed to be forged in the vehicle.

A small amount of cannabis was found and seized in his apartment.



