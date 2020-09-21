September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man held on suspicion of arranging sham marriages

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested a man in connection with arranging fake marriages in Larnaca on Sunday evening.

Members of the immigration service carried out a search in an apartment owned by the suspect in Larnaca at 6pm.

They found marriage certificates from various municipalities, certificates of no impediment, blank apartment rental contracts and banknotes from several countries.

The owner of the flat was arrested and is expected to be remanded later on Monday by the Larnaca district court.

He reportedly denied any wrongdoing.



Related posts

Man killed in motorbike accident

Annette Chrysostomou

Coping with Covid, three people recount their experiences

Theo Panayides

Coronavirus: 10 new cases recorded on Sunday

Katy Turner

Calls to speed up review of complaints against lawyers 

Evie Andreou

Police warn of traffic disruption during Greek president’s visit

Katy Turner

Teachers unions say discussion still needed on distance learning

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign