September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man killed in motorbike accident

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Motorbike

A motorcyclist died after his bike fell down a cliff in the Limassol district on Sunday afternoon.

Omiros Charalambous, a 33-year-old resident of Palodia, Limassol, was travelling on the Agros – Limassol road when he lost control over his motorbike at 5.15pm.

It crashed into a railing, overturned and fell down a ten-metre deep cliff.

Charalambous was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to head of traffic police Michalis Michael he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

 



Related posts

Coping with Covid, three people recount their experiences

Theo Panayides

Coronavirus: 10 new cases recorded on Sunday

Katy Turner

Calls to speed up review of complaints against lawyers 

Evie Andreou

Police warn of traffic disruption during Greek president’s visit

Katy Turner

Teachers unions say discussion still needed on distance learning

Katy Turner

‘I love Lebanon as much as I love Cyprus’

George Eid CM Correspondent
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign