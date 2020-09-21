September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pupil among yesterday’s 10 Covid-19 cases

By Peter Michael01
ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΗ ΔΙΑΣΚΕΨΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΝΕΑΣ ΣΧΟΛΙΚΗΣ ΧΡΟΝΙΑΣ
Dividers are being put between desks to ensure social distancing in the classroom

A pupil was found positive to coronavirus at a Famagusta district school, the health ministry said on Monday, making it the second case in schools since they opened on September 14.

The student is one of the ten cases that were announced on Sunday and is not related the other case found in schools last week.

Health ministry spokeswoman Margarita Kyriacou told CyBC the contacts of the latest case are already being traced, and the school has been disinfected.

Last week, a music teacher, working at schools in both Nicosia and Famagusta, was found positive to the virus.

Those schools were disinfected and the teacher’s contacts were traced.

 



Related posts

14 unaccompanied minors relocated to Finland

Annette Chrysostomou

Man arrested for forged notes

Annette Chrysostomou

Anastasiades to address special session of UN general assembly

Annette Chrysostomou

Greek president starts two-day visit

Annette Chrysostomou

Man held on suspicion of arranging sham marriages

Annette Chrysostomou

Man killed in motorbike accident

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign