Songs used as plot milestones: Always Be My Maybe

Last year’s Always Be My Maybe is firmly on the list of unqualified Netflix successes. While it neither attempts nor desires to be anything particularly subversive to the rom-com genre, it is a well-executed, lean film with an appropriate balance of sweet, silly and comedic, with solid acting across the board.

Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong and Randall Park in the leading roles of Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim. They are supported by James Saito as Marcus’ father, Harry; Michelle Buteau as Sasha’s friend Veronica; and Susan Park as Marcus’ mother Judy Kim.

While rewatching the film recently I noticed how director Nahnatchka Khan uses music throughout, predominantly to mark or emphasise certain plot-related milestones. While Marcus is himself a musician with some overt commentary in the songs his band Hello Peril play throughout the story, it goes beyond that.

The first song used is 93 ’til Infinity, an iconic song from an Oakland group Souls of Mischief. There is a clear effort to use regional songs to bring home the feeling of people from the Bay Area listening to music that is authentic to themselves and their experience. The song acts both as a common gem between the teenage versions of Marcus and Sasha, and to foreshadow what’s to come later on: affection for a certain lady and the way a scorned man looks at his competition.

In the Korean bath house scene between Harry and his son Marcus, the former encourages Marcus to confess his feelings to Sasha, saying that he always envisioned them together. Marcus considers this, feeling a sense of confusion and indecisiveness. We hear Fatlip, from legendary Los Angeles group The Pharcyde, and Redwood singing It’s A Blur. “It’s a blur now, best of friends, but it’s getting obscure,” the chorus goes.

Marcus eventually relents and decides to tell Sasha how he really feels. Moments before he gets to do this, however, Sasha tells him that she’s met someone new. When we finally meet her boyfriend some minutes later we are introduced to none other than Keanu Reeves playing an exaggerated version of himself. As the impossible to compete with Keanu walks towards the restaurant table in slow motion, we hear Sail’s Blame It On My ADD. “Maybe I should cry for help, maybe I should kill myself”, a quite fitting description of what Marcus is feeling when he sees who he is up against.

The date takes a few interesting turns but ends in catastrophe. The resulting Uber ride between the now date-less Marcus and Sasha ends in them making out.

Romantic comedies overwhelmingly follow the same structure in the second and third acts. After a troubled first act and the inevitable split, there comes a reunion or hope of some sorts towards the end of the second act. Seeing as that would be over for the story if this state were allowed to continue unhindered, an obstacle or a problem must be introduced. So too in Always Be My Maybe. When Sasha leaves the house just after the fight, we hear “walk out, shots out, when It’s dark out” from Plato III’s Illuminate. The break up leads Marcus to a bar where he’ll drown his sorrows in alcohol. There, we listen to Omar Khan’s Can’t Wait, the words “don’t leave me hanging, don’t leave me lonely and blue” guiding our mood.

Finally, during the film’s denouement, with Marcus and Sasha back together, she cooks something for him. A soup prepared just the way his mother would make it before she died, with Sasha hugging Marcus as they both cry. The song which inspired the film’s title leads us into the credits, Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby. “Time can’t erase a feeling this strong, no way, you’re never gonna shake me,” Carey sings.





