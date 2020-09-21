September 21, 2020

Suspect flees police custody, is rearrested

A 35-year-old detainee, taken to court on Monday in Paphos to be remanded in custody, made a desperate but failed attempt to flee the police.

The man, wanted for burglary incidents, was able to get away, but was soon rearrested after he was found at an apartment complex opposite the courthouse.

It is understood that the 35-year-old has had repeated run-ins with the authorities.

Two weeks ago, a 72-year-old who was in court on suspicion of child sexual abuse jumped out of a first-storey window but was also recaptured.



