Turkey’s activities in East Med at centre of talks with Greek president

Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou started a two-day visit to Cyprus saying she had discussed the EU’s response to Turkey’s unlawful actions in the eastern Mediterranean with President Nicos Anastasiades.

This is the Greek president’s first visit abroad since taking up her duties in March, demonstrating she said the importance of the Cyprus issue in Greece’s national policy and coming only days before an EU Summit on Turkey.

The visit comes at a critical juncture given Turkey’s provocations and proves that Greece and Cyprus have a united diplomatic front, driven by national interest and with absolute respect for international law, she said.

Her talks at the Presidential Palace on Monday focused on the situation in the Aegean and east Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue and the migration issue, she added.

The departure of Turkey’s seismic ship Oruc Reis from the Aegean was a positive first step toward de-escalation, but it remains to be seen whether it was a short-term tactical move.

The two presidents also discussed prospects for a Cyprus settlement with Sakellaropoulou voicing Greece’s readiness to contribute, under the right conditions, for the resumption of the peace process where it had stopped art Crans-Montana in July 2017.

The fenced city of Varosha, which Turkish Cypriots have said they plan to reopen in contravention on UN resolutions was also discussed as was the question of the missing.

On the migration issue, she said the new EU policy now being drafted should give tangible proof of the principles of EU solidarity and provide for equal distribution of the burden among member states.

Greece and Cyprus have had to carry more than their fair share of the burden and this must be understood, she added.

Welcoming the Greek president to Cyprus, Anastasiades said Turkey’s violations in international law and destabilisation of the region were a problem not only for Greece and Cyprus but the EU itself, as the two countries are external borders of the bloc.

Earlier at the Presidential Palace, Anastasiades also presented Sakellaropoulou with the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III as a gesture of gratitude to Greece’s longstanding support for a Cyprus settlement.

Later Sakellaropoulou will meet with Archbishop Chrysostomos and will hold a meeting with Parliament President Demetris Syllouris and the leaders of the political parties. She will also address a special plenary of the House.

“In me, you are honouring Greece and the fraternal relations linking the two countries. Cyprus is in our hearts and Greece stands in support of efforts for a just and viable solution of the Cyprus issue to the benefit of all Cypriots,” she said.





