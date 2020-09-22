City off to winning start with victory at Wolves

Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

Wolves beat City home and away last season but Pep Guardiola’s side were full value for their victory despite a strong response from the home side after they went 2-0 down.

PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne put City in front with a penalty in the 20th minute. The Belgian broke into the box and was brought down by Romain Saiss before getting up to convert the spot-kick himself.

City’s trademark passing game was at its very best for their second goal juwt past the half-hour, Phil Foden ending a fine move with a clinical finish from a low Raheem Sterling cross.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio did well to keep out a De Bruyne effort as City threatened to put the game beyond them before the break but it was a different story after the interval.

Wolves’ Daniel Podence broke goalwards but his attempted chip went over the bar and Raul Jimenez was then picked out by a low cross from Adama Traore but the Mexican side-footed wide from inside the box.

The home side finally gained some reward in the 78th minute when Jimenez headed home a Podence cross, but in stoppage time Gabriel Jesus made sure of the win for the visitors with a shot which deflected off Conor Coady.

The result means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures and the 44 goals over a single ‘game week’ is a record for the 20-team era. (

ASTON VILLA 1-0 SHEFFIELD UNITED

Aston Villa belatedly got their season up and running with a laboured 1-0 home win against 10-man Sheffield United on Monday as Ezri Konsa’s second-half header proved enough to settle a dour game at Villa Park.

All eyes were on Villa’s new record signing Ollie Watkins but it was defender Konsa, a former team mate of Watkins’ at Brentford, and debutant goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who earned their side three points.

Sheffield United had defender John Egan sent off after 12 minutes for pulling back Watkins but wasted a great chance to take the lead before halftime when John Lundstrum’s penalty was saved by Martinez, signed from Arsenal last week.

Even with an extra man Villa struggled to create chances against a well-organised United side, but Konsa’s 63rd minute header ensured a positive start for Dean Smith’s side who last season escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

It has been a disappointing opening to the campaign for Chris Wilder’s United who have lost two from two without scoring having also gone down 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.





