September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 15 new cases reported on Tuesday including those at Nea Salamina

By Evie Andreou00

Fifteen new cases were detected on Tuesday, the health ministry announced, with the majority being footballers and staff of Nea Salamina FC.

The latest cases were detected among 2,709 lab tests.

Of the 15, nine are players and staff of Nea Salamina football club.



Related posts

Labour minister seeks to extend worker support schemes until March

George Psyllides

20 youngsters identified in boisterous Paralimni school celebration

George Psyllides

Turkey accuses Greek president of using ‘discourse of war’ during Cyprus visit

George Psyllides

Phedonos rebuffs Akel accusations that he’s illegally evicting refugees

Bejay Browne

Cyprus Airways announces start of winter ticket sales

Annette Chrysostomou

Drug tests on drivers to increase

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign