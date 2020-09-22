September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: less checks carried out, nobody booked in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Only two individuals were booked in Nicosia for breaching measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Monday morning until Tuesday morning. Another three were fined in Limassol, four in Larnaca, two in the Famagusta district and one in the Morphou district.

In total, police booked 12 individuals and seven premises during 24 hours.

They carried out 487 checks in all districts, down from 544 the day before.

One person was charged for not having filled in the Cyprus Flight Pass which people who travel to Cyprus are obliged to present at the airports.



Related posts

Man dies after road accident

Annette Chrysostomou

Hunters complain activists disrupt legal activities

Jonathan Shkurko

Proposed new road over Pedieos proving divisive

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus digs in heels on Belarus sanctions, says EU must be consistent

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: minister appeals to public after recent spike, three new cases Monday (Update 2)

Staff Reporter

Airport taxi drivers suspend strike pending talks

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign