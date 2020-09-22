September 22, 2020

Coronavirus: ministry calls on people with Kiti, Nea Salamina contacts to call

By Evie Andreou00
The health ministry on Tuesday called on people who visited the bishopric of Kition last week or who have had contact with any of the confirmed cases linked with the Nea Salamina cluster to call 1412.

The ministry said it wants to ensure that all people who had come in contact with coronavirus cases will be assessed and tested.

This concerns people who visited the bishopric of Kition between September 14 and 18 or who had come in contact with a confirmed case linked with the Nea Salamina cluster and who have not contacted the ministry’s tracing group.

“The purpose of the measure is to determine if there are any additional positive cases in the community that may be linked with the two chains, and to limit the further spread of the virus,” the health ministry said.

It added that people linked with these two clusters and who exhibit symptoms, must immediately call their GP for medical assessment.

People linked with these two clusters can call 1412 between Monday and Friday from 8am to 8pm.



