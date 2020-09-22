September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Airways announces start of winter ticket sales

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the start of ticket sales for the winter season from 2020 to 2021, with daily flights from Larnaca to Athens, weekly flights from Larnaca to Heraklion and a new route from Larnaca to Moscow.

According to the announcement, the Cypriot airline also plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv once the coronavirus situation stabilises.

“We are constantly monitoring our route network taking into account the situation of the coronavirus pandemic and the needs of our customers,” chief operations officer of Cyprus Airways George Mavrocostas said.

“We are happy to include flights to Moscow in our winter schedule, following the successful repatriation flights that took place during the summer.”

Passengers can book their tickets through the website cyprusairways.com, the Cyprus Airways call centre (from Cyprus toll free 8000 8111 or from abroad  +357 24-000053) or through their travel agent.

All health and safety measures for Cyprus Airways flights are posted on the page: https://www.cyprusairways.com/home/lp/covid19/travel-info



Related posts

Drug tests on drivers to increase

Annette Chrysostomou

Neophytou briefs ambassadors of P5 on Varosha

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades leaves Wednesday for crucial EU Council summit

Staff Reporter

UCy secures €900,000 in funding for medieval study

Annette Chrysostomou

Nea Salamina announce eight new coronavirus cases (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Tax portal problems on first day of operation

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign