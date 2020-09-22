September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Erdogan floats regional conference in tense east Med

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Arrives For A Meeting With Eu Council President Charles Michel In Brussels
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday proposed a regional conference with all Mediterranean coastal states, including the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, to address tensions over maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon exploration in the region.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in a video message, Erdogan said Turkey’s primary preference was to solve disagreements “justly and in an appropriate way” through talks, but added that “futile” attempts to exclude Turkey from plans in the eastern Mediterranean could not succeed.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are at odds over rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean and the extent of their continental shelves.

Tensions heated up last month when Turkey sent seismic survey vessels to waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus, but they cooled a bit last week when Ankara recalled the one ship in a move welcomed by Greece and the European Union.

“I would like to reiterate our call to establish dialogue and cooperation with coastal states in the Mediterranean,” Erdogan added. “So we are proposing the holding a regional conference where the rights and interests of all coastal states are taken into consideration, and where Turkish Cypriots are present too.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: 15 new cases reported on Tuesday including those at Nea Salamina (updated)

Evie Andreou

Labour minister seeks to extend worker support schemes until March

George Psyllides

20 youngsters identified in boisterous Paralimni school celebration

George Psyllides

Turkey accuses Greek president of using ‘discourse of war’ during Cyprus visit

George Psyllides

Phedonos rebuffs Akel accusations that he’s illegally evicting refugees

Bejay Browne

Cyprus Airways announces start of winter ticket sales

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign