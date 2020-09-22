September 22, 2020

Exhibition looks at the shapes of water

By Eleni Philippou017
Shapes Ofg Water

“As a visual artist,” says Marina Emphietzi, “I am constantly fascinated by the abstract qualities of water. I have a strong bond with the sea having lived my early life at a house on the beach in Famagusta.” And this is the theme of her latest exhibition titled Shapes of Water opening at Opus 39 Gallery on Tuesday.

“The movement of water with its shapes, patterns and colours that swirl into and out of each other create fascinating abstract imagery,” add exhibition curators. “The water paintings also tell a story. They suggest a metaphor of the human experience as we experience our journey through life and how ripple effects affect our life. Water suggests a powerful energy as the viewer becomes mesmerised by the reflected movement of the waves. The paintings are meant to evoke emotions and give importance to the element of water so vital to our existence but so often taken for granted or wasted.”

The exhibition is hosted at the gallery’s new venue on 28th October Street in Strovolos. All visitors are asked to wear a mask.

 

Shapes of Water

Painting exhibition by Marina Emphietzi. Opus 39 Gallery, 28th October street, Strovolos,Nicosia. Opening night: 6-9.30pm. Until September 28Tel: 99-444726



