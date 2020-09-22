September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Extortion investigated after woman buys flat that doesn’t exist

A-48-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly extorting €125,000 from a Larnaca resident with the promise of selling her an apartment that did not exist.

Police said the woman reported that the suspect introduced himself last August as the owner of an apartment building that was to be constructed in Larnaca and extorted from her €125,000 in total for the purchase of a flat.

When the woman realised she had been lied to, she reported the case.

The 48-year-old is being investigated for money extortion and money laundering.



