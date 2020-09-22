September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

‘First Step’ Vocational Training Programme Concludes

By Press Release01
First

The vocational training programme “First Step” has been successfully concluded. More than 300 people from third countries (TCN) – refugees, asylum seekers and migrants – took part in the programme aimed to facilitate their integration in the labour market in Cyprus.

The duration of the project was18 months. It started on February 1, 2019, and concluded in September 2020.

The training courses included two phases: Phase A (36 hours) training on Employment Policies and Legislation, Soft Skills Development and Professional Development Skills.

Phase B was 120 hours and included vocational training courses on a specific profession: Food safety and Health, Basic Customer Service and Sales Principles, Logistics, Hotel and Leisure Management, Basic Accounting principles/ Cash till). Supplementary English lessons (21 hours) facilitated the participation of TCNs in the two training phases.

The project awarded a scholarship at the European University Cyprus to Widad Al Banna, a recognised refugee from Palestine.

Visit our website and watch our video of TCNs and educators’ experiences!

Video

“First Step” is co-funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and the Republic of Cyprus. It is a pilot project implemented for the first time in Cyprus and will serve as best practice for similar projects in the near future and namely during the new multiannual programme of the AMIF (2021 – 2027).

More information:

22-875561-3 | 99-024901 | email [email protected]

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/firststepcy/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Related posts

Teachers unions say discussion still needed on distance learning

Katy Turner

Tidal disruptions in Cypriot research

.

Neapolis University Paphos: quality studies in psychology

Press Release

President lays foundation stone for Medical and Biological Sciences building at Uni of Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Tepak focuses on innovation with start-up accelerator

Press Release

Frederick University welcomes award-winning athlete to its student community

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign