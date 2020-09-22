Healthway Trading: New ‘My Hair My Canvas’ 100% vegan professional line by Alterna Haircare

Alterna Haircare, a pioneer in the manufacturing of luxurious and innovative haircare formulas, has enriched its collection to launch a new and unique 100% vegan range of professional hair products, My Hair My Canvas. The new Alterna Haircare product range, distributed in Cyprus by Healthway Trading, offers high-performance environmentally friendly products, drawing on a holistic sustainable approach of production, from its formulas to packaging.
Alterna Haircare’s 100% vegan products are formulated sustainably and do not include any harmful substances and at the same time are all cruelty free. The cautiously selected My Hair My Canvas formulas are made solely with natural ingredients and unique herbs like water lily extract, coconut sugar, white charcoal, prickly pear, perlite and lemon peel extract. Sustainably sourced vegan botanical caviar is the star ingredient in this product range, helping to lock in moisture while adding hydration, elasticity and shine to the hair.
Innovation though goes beyond the formulas as the packaging is also produced via certified production processes which reduce the company’s environmental footprint. All packaging of the range is made from 50% recycled plastic, with twist-open and close pumps minimising the use of plastic and waste.
Discover the new ‘My Hair My Canvas’ product range by Alterna Haircare and choose professional haircare products for your everyday needs, such as shampoos, conditioners, and masks. The collection also includes products for before and after hairstyling – such as hair sprays and other specialised selections – which protect hair from high temperatures, while guaranteeing the perfect hold for the most impressive hairstyles with volume and shine. For healthy and rejuvenated hair, Alterna Haircare recommends it’s My Hair My Canvas exfoliating cleansers which remove impurities from the scalp.
Alterna Haircare products are available at selected hair salons all over Cyprus and at the Healthway Trading Ltd showroom at 3 Gerasimou Markora, Nicosia, 1075. Tel: 22276930.
About Healthway Trading Ltd: Healthway Trading Ltd has been active in the Cypriot market since 2015 and is a commercial distributor of professional hair care products, furniture and equipment for hair salons and spas. Brands distributed by the company exclusively include Schwarzkopf Professional, Alterna Ηaircare, Uppercut Deluxe, Indola Professional and Gamma & Bross. Recently, the Company has added the German brand IKOO to its already extensive portfolio, which includes products for hair care and styling. Beyond distribution, Healthway Trading Ltd also offers educational hairdressing seminars and technical support to professionals of the segment at its private educational facilities in Nicosia.