September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after road accident

By Annette Chrysostomou01
A 22-year-old man died on Monday evening from injuries he sustained in a road accident which happened on Sunday in Larnaca.

He has been named as Paraskevas Hadjisofoclis from Aradippou.

The accident happened around 5am on Artemidos avenue in Larnaca.

The man lost control over his car which veered off the road and was immobilised after crossing a high embankment.

The incident was only noticed at noon when the owner of adjacent premises saw the car and informed police.

Members of the fire service had to cut the driver free from the car.

He was taken to Larnaca hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries.

After he was intubated he was transferred to Nicosia hospital.

Until his death shortly before 8pm on Monday he was treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital.



