September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Neophytou briefs ambassadors of P5 on Varosha

By Staff Reporter00
 Ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou said Tuesday the message needed to be sent out at home and abroad that the Greek Cypriot side remains committed to the resumption of the Cyprus talks.

Neophytou was speaking at a working breakfast with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as P5, France, the US, China, Russia and the UK.

The breakfast was also attended by Disy deputy president Harris Georgiades.

Commenting on the issue of Turkish threats to open the fenced off area of Varosha in Famagusta, Neophytou said they had briefed the ambassadors with what information they had about movements to resettle Varosha.

“It is important that messages are sent through the ambassadors of the permanent members of the Security Council, that any illegal action by the occupying troops for the settlement of Famagusta, essentially puts to sleep the new effort announced by the Secretary-General to resume the dialogue with his intention of convening a five-party conference after the elections in the occupied areas,” the Disy leader said.

“We send the message once again both inside and outside that we remain committed to the resumption of the dialogue with the aim of finding a solution to the Cyprus problem as set out in all the resolutions of both the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.”

Asked whether his initiative to meet the ambassadors of the P5 was part of the process to see the talks resume,  Neophytou said the effort was launched by the party two weeks ago and was related to keeping the international community up to speed on the situation in Varosha.varo

But since the Secretary-General has spoken of the need to resume a dialogue, it meant that discussions would not be limited to the issue of Varosha but to an overall settlement.



