September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Pasykaf launches public awareness campaign on thyroid cancer

By Evie Andreou00
The Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) on Tuesday announced a new campaign aimed at raising public awareness for early diagnosis and proper treatment of thyroid cancer.

September is the month of awareness for thyroid cancer, and taking this opportunity, Pasykaf launch its new programme.

In Cyprus, according to the national cancer archive, in 2017 there were 292 new cases of thyroid cancer in women and 63 in men.

Thyroid cancer is the second most common cancer in women and the sixth most common in men. It can occur even at a young age although ages that are mainly affected are 35 to 59 years old.

The most common symptoms of thyroid cancer are lumps, altered voice (hoarseness), difficulty in swallowing and breathing, the presence of swollen glands in the throat and pain in the area. In most cases this cancer is asymptomatic.

Pasykaf urges people who may notice any of the symptoms to immediately seek the advice of an endocrinologist.

Sex and age, heredity and family history, radiation exposure (mainly to the head and neck in childhood), obesity, history of diabetes and lack of iodine in the diet are considered as aggravating factors.

Most thyroid cancers are completely curable, especially when diagnosed at an early stage.

 

Further information on thyroid cancer can be found at www.pasykaf.org



