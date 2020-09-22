September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Phedonos rebuffs Akel accusations that he’s illegally evicting refugees

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos responded on Tuesday to accusations made by Akel, which claims he was targeting refugees by evicting them from their homes.

The properties in question are Turkish Cypriot properties located in the town centre, which are currently occupied by dozens of refugees.

Phedonos defended the move saying he was acting in compliance with the law.

“We are working within the frameworks of legality and to protect our citizens,” he said.

“The evictions are part of the fight against the illegality in our city and that will not stop.”

Phedonos added that the area where the evictions were taking place was riddled with crime and left unkept for a long time.

“The most problematic areas of Paphos are the ones where Turkish Cypriot properties are. We cannot allow those areas to be badly managed any longer. We pride ourselves of living in a town with a beautiful, clean centre, so it is our duty to solve the problematic situation with Turkish Cypriot properties, which gravely damage the image of Paphos,” he said.

“It seems that some parties, which also played a part in the decay of certain areas of Paphos, have not realised that the time of arbitrariness, illegality and cronyism at the expense of the city and its inhabitants is over.”

Last week Akel released a statement accusing the Paphos mayor of proceeding with the evictions without having first giving notice to the town’s municipal council.

“The situation in Paphos has reached a point of no return, where refugees are in despair because they can be thrown out of their houses at any moment,” the statement said.

Akel called on the interior ministry to organise a parliamentary committee aimed at discussing the issues of evictions in Paphos.

“The explosive situation unfolding in Paphos needs to be addressed as soon as possible. Through a series of illegal actions, the mayor is acting in an arrogant and vengeful way towards the people that need most help.”



