September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tax portal problems on first day of operation

By Jonathan Gorvett - CM Correspondent00

Just one day after announcing that people can file their tax returns for 2019 through the TaxisNet portal, there were several complaints that the service is down and that they could not carry out their operations.

The deadline to file the tax returns for 2019 is October 30.

This year’s filings have been delayed by the introduction of the general health scheme (Gesy) the coronavirus outbreak and technical issues.

To file their tax returns online, customers need to register on Taxisnet first. After registering they should then be able to log into their accounts at https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy/login.jsp, once the service is back up and running.



