September 22, 2020

The play that goes wrong returns

Earlier this year Theatro Ena’s production was cut short due to the pandemic. Now, The Play That Goes Wrong returns for its second season to spread laughter among theatre fans. While the comedy was still in theatres in February it found achieved success with fully booked performances and spectators demanding more shows. Out of the lockdown and with cultural events starting to take place, Theatro Ena decided to bring back the play for the second series of performances.

This Friday, the first performance will take place 8.30pm and the play aims to be staged every week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a play within a play in which literally everything goes wrong. A group of amateur actors, students at a university, are trying to put on a play but fate seems to have other plans for them. The floors break and collapse, the doors jam, the actors are trapped in the elevator, the protagonist is injured by her classmates on stage, she is knocked out and is replaced by a technician who has no idea what to do, while reading lines from mixed-up pages. An actor is handcuffed to a couch while carrying it from the ground floor to the upper floor, the drinks are not whiskey but something almost like poison, a corpse that while it should not be alive moves, speaks and corrects mistakes and does many other tricks bringing the viewers to intense laughter.

The Play That Goes Wrong is by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, and has been presented in 27 countries. In the UK it is still being performed, while on Broadway it completed more than 1,000 performances this year. In Nicosia, it returns to bring more joyful entertainment to theatre fans.

 

Comedy. September 25 and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 8.30pm. tickets to be booked in advance. Limited seating. €15. Tel: 22-348203



