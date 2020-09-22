September 22, 2020

Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks -Turkish presidency

Turkey and Greece stated they are ready to resume exploratory talks to address their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, the Turkish presidency said, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday.

In a videoconference between President Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council President Charles Michel, Erdogan said the “partial momentum” secured by establishing dialogue should be maintained with reciprocal steps, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan also said he hoped an EU summit on Sept. 24-25 would bring new impetus to Turkey-EU ties, adding concrete steps on updating a customs union between the two sides, visa-free travel and migration would help put ties on a positive basis.



