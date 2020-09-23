September 23, 2020

Arrest for speeding, driving under the influence of drugs

Paphos police on Tuesday evening arrested a driver who was caught speeding and driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers on patrol stopped the car driven by a 20-year-old man who was travelling at a speed of 85km/h in an area where 50km/h is the speed limit.

He was subject to a narcotest for which he tested positive.

On the rear seat the officers found four car rims with tires.

The suspect did not explain how they came to be in his possession.

He was arrested to facilitate further investigations.

 



